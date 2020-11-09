Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after acquiring an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

