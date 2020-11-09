Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,200 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $845,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of WRK opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.