Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Caterpillar by 238.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $161.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

