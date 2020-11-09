OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.71.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after buying an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

