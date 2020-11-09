Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

OR opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

