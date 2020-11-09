Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

