Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.53.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,381 shares during the period. Brown University increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown University now owns 7,374,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,928,000 after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

