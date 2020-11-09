PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,074 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 194.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

