PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.69.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.09 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

