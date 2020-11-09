Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after buying an additional 1,075,613 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 984,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $41,248,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

