Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $181,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 633,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,941,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 717,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,869 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.