Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 4,353 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

