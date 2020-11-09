Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$54.00 price target on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$48.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.22 and a 12 month high of C$53.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at C$603,527. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.07, for a total transaction of C$141,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,639.15.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

