Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$48.19 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.22 and a 52-week high of C$53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.59%.

In other Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 7,500 shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total value of C$352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,527. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.07, for a total transaction of C$141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$957,639.15.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.