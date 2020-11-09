Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,719 shares of company stock worth $63,464,287. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol stock opened at $120.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

