Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

