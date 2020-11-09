Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.62 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.57.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.