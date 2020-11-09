Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $213.44 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

