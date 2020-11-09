Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 21,473 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.