Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

