Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

