Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 684 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

