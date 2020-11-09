Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.