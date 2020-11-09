Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $114.68 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.