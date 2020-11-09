Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

LHX stock opened at $178.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

