Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $109.96 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

