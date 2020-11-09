Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

