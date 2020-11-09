Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $201.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

