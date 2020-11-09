Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

