Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 168,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 112,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

CVS Health stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.