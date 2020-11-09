Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 700,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $213.73 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $216.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.55.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

