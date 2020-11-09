Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $644.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

