Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 1.5699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.