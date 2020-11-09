Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 1.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

