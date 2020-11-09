Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

