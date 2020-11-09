Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 910.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

