Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 509 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

