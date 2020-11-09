Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,791.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

