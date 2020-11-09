Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,791.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

