Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

