Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

