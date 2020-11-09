Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,797,000 after purchasing an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

