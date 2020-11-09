Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

