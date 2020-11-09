Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

