Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £147.84 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Andrew Briggs purchased 17,688 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £119,394 ($155,989.03).

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Briggs purchased 22 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Monday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 690.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 657.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

About Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

