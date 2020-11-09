PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

In other PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 2,239,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

