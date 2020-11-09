PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark upped their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.