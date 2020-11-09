PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Rating Increased to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

