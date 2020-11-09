Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

