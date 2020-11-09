Piper Sandler Cuts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $204.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

